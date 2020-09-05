CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports Over 92 New Cases And 5 Additional Deaths
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Get the latest weather forecast from KDKA meteorologist Mary Ours!By Mary Ours
Filed Under:KDKA Weather, Local News, Local TV, Mary Ours, Pittsburgh Weather, weather, Weather Forecast, Weather Stories

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s going to be another gorgeous day ahead and the trend continues for the holiday weekend!

Today, high temperatures will be in the upper 70’s with low humidity.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

We get a tad bit warmer each day, but we will still have plenty of sunshine.

By Labor Day, high temperatures are going to be back into the mid 80’s which is a good bit above normal and humidity will increase.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

We stay dry and sunny all the way until Wednesday evening and Thursday where a few showers are possible.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

Time to water the lawns again, although the rain last week did help our moderate drought situation, so many locations are just abnormally dry.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

We still do need a little bit more rain though.

WEATHER LINKS:
Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos
Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.

Comments