PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s going to be another gorgeous day ahead and the trend continues for the holiday weekend!

Today, high temperatures will be in the upper 70’s with low humidity.

We get a tad bit warmer each day, but we will still have plenty of sunshine.

By Labor Day, high temperatures are going to be back into the mid 80’s which is a good bit above normal and humidity will increase.

We stay dry and sunny all the way until Wednesday evening and Thursday where a few showers are possible.

Time to water the lawns again, although the rain last week did help our moderate drought situation, so many locations are just abnormally dry.

We still do need a little bit more rain though.

