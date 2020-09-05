Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MCKEESPORT (KDKA) – There may not be a Labor Day Parade in Pittsburgh in 2020, but local unions still decided to make Labor Day Weekend special.
Saturday was the second day of a “Weekend of Service” as members gathered to renovate Renzie Park in McKeesport.
“We’re rebuilding the bocce court, planting flowers all around,” said Darrin Kelly, President of the Allegheny-Fayette Central Labor Council. “Labor is more than just working on the job, it’s being proud to be part of our community.”
The Weekend of Service kicked off yesterday with a food drive and will continue on Sunday.
Volunteers will beautify a veterans memorial in Crafton Heights.
You must log in to post a comment.