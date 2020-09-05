CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 68 New Cases And No Additional Deaths
Some familiar faces were among those cut at the conclusion of training camp.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Steelers made several cuts and reached the 53-man roster requirement on Sunday.

The roster was trimmed from 80 players to 53 and some familiar faces were let go, including wide receiver Ryan Switzer and defensive lineman Daniel McCullers.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic canceling the NFL preseason, Head Coach Mike Tomlin said he made the decisions based on training camp performances.

The full list of cuts can be found below.

Quarterbacks:

  • Paxton Lynch

Running Backs:

  • Kerrith Whyte Jr.
  • Trey Edmunds
  • Wendell Smallwood

Wide Receivers:

  • Saeed Blacknall
  • DeAndre Thompkins
  • Deon Cain
  • Amara Darboh
  • Ryan Switzer

Offensive Linemen:

  • Christian DiLauro
  • John Keenoy
  • Derwin Gray
  • Anthony Coyle
  • Jarron Jones

Tight End:

  • Kyle Markway
  • Kevin Rader

Defensive Linemen:

  • Cavon Walker
  • Henry Mondeaux
  • Calvin Taylor
  • Daniel McCullers

Linebackers:

  • Tuzar Skipper
  • Jayrone Elliott

Defensive Backs:

  • Trajan Bandy
  • John Battle
  • Antonie Brooks Jr.

Punter:

  • Corliss Waitman

Long Snapper:

  • Liam McCullough
