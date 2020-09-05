Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Steelers made several cuts and reached the 53-man roster requirement on Sunday.
The roster was trimmed from 80 players to 53 and some familiar faces were let go, including wide receiver Ryan Switzer and defensive lineman Daniel McCullers.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic canceling the NFL preseason, Head Coach Mike Tomlin said he made the decisions based on training camp performances.
The full list of cuts can be found below.
Quarterbacks:
- Paxton Lynch
Running Backs:
- Kerrith Whyte Jr.
- Trey Edmunds
- Wendell Smallwood
Wide Receivers:
- Saeed Blacknall
- DeAndre Thompkins
- Deon Cain
- Amara Darboh
- Ryan Switzer
Offensive Linemen:
- Christian DiLauro
- John Keenoy
- Derwin Gray
- Anthony Coyle
- Jarron Jones
Tight End:
- Kyle Markway
- Kevin Rader
Defensive Linemen:
- Cavon Walker
- Henry Mondeaux
- Calvin Taylor
- Daniel McCullers
Linebackers:
- Tuzar Skipper
- Jayrone Elliott
Defensive Backs:
- Trajan Bandy
- John Battle
- Antonie Brooks Jr.
Punter:
- Corliss Waitman
Long Snapper:
- Liam McCullough
You must log in to post a comment.