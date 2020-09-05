By: KDKA-TV News Staff
SPRING HILL (KDKA) — A candlelight vigil will be held for baby Zykier Young Saturday evening.
Young was 1 year old when he was killed in a shootout on August 24 in Spring Hill. Tonight’s gathering will take place by the water near Hyatt North Shore around 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
This comes after Pittsburgh Police charged three people with Zykier’s death. Suspects Andre Crawford and Marvin Hill are in jail this morning. Police are still looking for Devon Thompson.
RELATED STORIES
- Police: 1-Year-Old Boy Killed After Bullet Goes Through Window, 2 Walls
- Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto Calls For End Of ‘Senseless’ Gun Violence After 1-Year Old Boy Shot, Killed
- Officials Call For End To ‘Senseless’ Gun Violence After 1-Year-Old Boy Killed In Shootout
- Pittsburgh Community Remembers 1-Year-Old Boy Shot, Killed In Spring Hill
- 2 Men Arrested In Shooting Death of 1-Year-Old Boy, Warrant Issued For 3rd Suspect
Police accuse the men of engaging in a shootout outside Three Rivers Manor. Zykier was killed when a bullet when through two walls and struck his head.
“To take a one-year-old child from their family, to not give them the future they deserve is unacceptable and something that we will not tolerate,” Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert said.
Police say the baby was sleeping next to his mother when he was shot. Officers tried to stop the bleeding but were unable to save him.
You must log in to post a comment.