By: KDKA-TV News Staff

SPRING HILL (KDKA) — A candlelight vigil will be held for baby Zykier Young Saturday evening.

Young was 1 year old when he was killed in a shootout on August 24 in Spring Hill. Tonight’s gathering will take place by the water near Hyatt North Shore around 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

This comes after Pittsburgh Police charged three people with Zykier’s death. Suspects Andre Crawford and Marvin Hill are in jail this morning. Police are still looking for Devon Thompson.

Police accuse the men of engaging in a shootout outside Three Rivers Manor. Zykier was killed when a bullet when through two walls and struck his head.

“To take a one-year-old child from their family, to not give them the future they deserve is unacceptable and something that we will not tolerate,” Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert said.

Police say the baby was sleeping next to his mother when he was shot. Officers tried to stop the bleeding but were unable to save him.