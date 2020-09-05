PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – On the day one-year-old Zykier Young was laid to rest loved ones gathered on the North Shore for a celebration of life.

“I remember most his smile. Every time my friend his grandmother Kamia looked at that little boy his eyes lit up,” said Monique Brown, a friend of the family.

Saturday evening a memorial for baby Zykier glimmered along the Allegheny River where family placed water lanterns in his honor.

“We wanna say our final goodbyes. But we will never say goodbye in our hearts,” said Warren Parks, Grandfather.

The goodbye comes after the baby was killed in the crossfire of a Spring Hill shooting in August.

“We have no ill feelings about the people who did it because they didn’t mean to,” said Parks.

The family is calling on anyone with information to come forward and to continue praying as this is their fourth loss this month.

“I thank you for all y’all love and support and everything you have don’t for my family,” said Kamia Jones, Grandmother.