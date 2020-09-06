CRAFTON HEIGHTS (KDKA) — On Labor Day weekend, volunteers gathered to continue a weekend of service projects. On Sunday, they restored the 28th Ward Veterans Memorial.

“This is more than just a monument. This is a place of honor,” Allegheny-Fayette Central Labor Council President Darrin Kelly said.

About 20 volunteers restored the memorial to honor those who have served their country. In about 45 minutes, the group cleaned it up and restored it.

“This was truly pleasing to my heart, and I’m glad to see that,” Disabled American Veterans Adjutant Albert Burlikowski said.

It was part of a weekend of service by the Allegheny-Fayette Central Labor Council since the Pittsburgh Labor Day parade was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Labor has many traditions but its biggest will always be its commitment to service to our great country,” said Kelly after the group finished their work.

It started on Friday with a food distribution, continued on Saturday with a Park beautification, and ended today with restoring the memorial.

The restoration felt personal for some volunteers as they are veterans.

“We believe what we did he today helps to continue the beautification of the 28th Ward and to again pay honor to the veterans of this great community” Union Veterans Council Chair Craig Romanovich said.

It ended by putting a fresh “Old Glory” to fly at the corner of Obey Street and Steuben Street.

“People should be thankful that individuals put their time into this and restored it and cleaned it all up,” Burlikowski said.

Organizers are asking others to step and help their communities too, whether it’s a neighborhood cleanup or simply just checking on a neighbor.

“We know that a lot of people in this country are struggling. We know a lot of people are hurting. Projects like this give people hope,” Kelly said.