By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 62 new Coronavirus cases out of 771 test results, and no additional deaths this Sunday.
Of those cases, 59 are confirmed and three are probable.
The total number of cases countywide has jumped to 10,771 since March.
New cases range in age from four to 97 years with a median age of 45 years, according to the Health Department. The date of positive tests ranged from August 25 through September 5.
The Health Department says they have now started counting all positive antigen tests as probable cases.
The total number of hospitalizations among all cases in the county now totals 1,029 patients.
The death toll remains at 349.
More information on the Coronavirus pandemic:
