Kilo

Animal Friends

This big, handsome guy is Kilo! He found his way to Animal Friends after a new baby in his family developed allergies. Kilo can be a very friendly boy and enjoys giving gentle head butts. He can be uncomfortable moving to new spaces so it will help his transition if his family can provide him with his own space as he adapts to his new home.

To find out more about how to adopt Kilo, visit this link!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

Snickers & Zoey

Orphans of the Storm

Snickers lived with dogs and cats. He also lived with a 10-year-old boy.

Snickers likes attention and being fussed over. He is house trained, neutered and vaccinated. He is good with kids, dogs and cats. Call us to meet Snickers!

To find out more about how to adopt Snickers, visit this link!

Zoey came to us as a stray. She was wandering on a road and was saved from being hit.

Zoey is happy, friendly, and wags her tail a lot! She is very affectionate and wants to be near you. Zoey is always happy about going outside and she gets excited when you talk to her in a silly voice. She is an easy walker and doesn’t pull on her leash. Zoey seems to be generally calm and gentle. She curls up and lays down on her bed in her kennel.

She also likes to play fetch, especially with squeaky toys!

To find out more about how to adopt Zoey, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

