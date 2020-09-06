MOON TWP, PA (KDKA) – Labor Day weekend is typically the unofficial end to summer, but this summer was not ordinary.

With a three-day weekend ahead, traffic picked up both on the road and at the airport.

“Definitely, there were a lot more people, but things ran pretty smoothly and you didn’t have that much of a wait,” said Janine Uncapher.

Uncapher and her husband flew back from Salt Lake City on Sunday and they were not the only Pittsburghers returning to town.

“So I landed in Oregon, ended up in North Dakota,” said Frank Debacco.

Debacco is working through his list of 50 states and this trip got him numbers 48 and 49. He told KDKA he wore his mask the entire time.

“When I was in the Dakotas, I went to Mount Rushmore and almost no one has on masks and same thing in North Dakota. You went in the stores and nobody had masks on,” Debacco said.

Debacco believes there will be a surge in COVID-19 cases following the weekend because of the lack of masks and that is exactly what health officials fear.

“We don’t want to see a surge on any circumstances, but particularly as we go on the other side of labor day and enter into the fall we want to go into that with a running start in the right direction,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci.

With more people out at restaurants and in the parks in Allegheny County, Dr. Debra Bogen said masks are key and quarantining if you fly to a hot spot.

“Everybody was masked. I think it’s just how it is and I didn’t fear nervous or anything,” Uncapher said.

Bogen said it will take a few weeks before we see the impact in case numbers from the holiday weekend.