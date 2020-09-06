By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Mayor Bill Peduto gave a stern warning to protesters after some gathered outside his house Saturday night.
“Tonight at my home – private property. The 1st Amendment doesn’t protect you to close down streets, without a permit. Yes, we have granted extra rights to assure free speech. But, continual denial of law, will end up in arrests. Actions have consequences,” Peduto said in a tweet early Sunday morning.
Tonight at my home – private property. The 1st Amendment doesn’t protect you to close down streets, without a permit. Yes, we have granted extra rights to assure free speech. But, continual denial of law, will end up in arrests. Actions have consequences https://t.co/MQTb2JYqA4
— bill peduto (@billpeduto) September 6, 2020
Demonstrations started in downtown Pittsburgh Saturday afternoon, outside the Gateway T station. Civil Saturday Protesters then made their way to the Allegheny County Courthouse and called for police reform.
RELATED STORIES:
- Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto Makes Leadership Changes In Response To Police’s Handling Of Protests
- Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto Says Protest Outside His House ‘Crosses A Line’
- About 300 Protesters March To Mayor Bill Peduto’s Home After Arrest Of Demonstrator
- Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto ‘Livid’ About Protester Arrest, Won’t ‘Tolerate These Tactics’ In The Future
- Pittsburgh Activists Say Peduto, Public Safety ‘Vilify’ Protesters Following Weekend Arrest Of Demonstrator
- Police Tactics Used In Oakland Arrest Sparks Anger, Protests, Calls For Mayor Bill Peduto’s Resignation
- Pittsburgh Mayor Has ‘Serious Concerns’ With Plainclothes Officers’ Arrest Of Protester Into Unmarked Vans
- Pittsburgh Police Arrest Man During Protests In Oakland
Protesters within the last few weeks have been holding demonstrations outside of Peduto’s home in Point Breeze, and this is not the first time Peduto has been vocal about his opposition to how protesters have gathered outside his residence. In an official statement on August 19, Peduto said that he would not accept any actions that would threaten the safety of Pittsburgh residents after demonstrators stayed outside Peduto’s house for more than 10 hours the night of August 18 leading into the morning of August 19.
“This crosses a line that cannot be allowed to continue, causing those committing crimes against residents to face possible legal consequences for their actions,” Peduto said on August 19.
You must log in to post a comment.