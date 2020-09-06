By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Mayor Bill Peduto gave a stern warning to protesters after some gathered outside his house Saturday night.

“Tonight at my home – private property. The 1st Amendment doesn’t protect you to close down streets, without a permit. Yes, we have granted extra rights to assure free speech. But, continual denial of law, will end up in arrests. Actions have consequences,” Peduto said in a tweet early Sunday morning.

Demonstrations started in downtown Pittsburgh Saturday afternoon, outside the Gateway T station. Civil Saturday Protesters then made their way to the Allegheny County Courthouse and called for police reform.

Protesters within the last few weeks have been holding demonstrations outside of Peduto’s home in Point Breeze, and this is not the first time Peduto has been vocal about his opposition to how protesters have gathered outside his residence. In an official statement on August 19, Peduto said that he would not accept any actions that would threaten the safety of Pittsburgh residents after demonstrators stayed outside Peduto’s house for more than 10 hours the night of August 18 leading into the morning of August 19.

“This crosses a line that cannot be allowed to continue, causing those committing crimes against residents to face possible legal consequences for their actions,” Peduto said on August 19.