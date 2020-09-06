By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 691 new cases of Coronavirus on Sunday and no additional deaths.

The statewide total number of cases has risen to 139,316 since Saturday’s report, according to the state’s data.

The Health Department says all 67 counties in Pennsylvania have had cases of COVID-19. Current patients are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

The number of tests administered within the last seven days, between Aug. 30 and Sept. 5, is 158,994 with 5,791 positive cases, the Health Department says.

There were 19,065 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m. on Sept. 5, which reflect the total number of tests administered.

The statewide death toll stands at 7,760. Out of those deaths, 5,239 have been in long-term care facilities.

In long-term care facilities, 21,405 residents and 4,603 employees have had diagnosed cases, bringing that total to 26,008.

The health department says 9,883 healthcare workers in the state have had cases of the virus.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening. However, restrictions are in place for bars, restaurants and large gatherings.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

