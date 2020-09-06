Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
SCOTTDALE, Pa. (KDKA) — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for 74-year-old Ronald Kimmell who is currently missing.
According to State Police, Kimmell departed from his residence, and took his vehicle, a Silver 2007 Nissan Frontier, to Scottdale on at 8:20 a.m. on September 5. The vehicle is registered in Pennsylvania and has a license plate number of YKH4117. The vehicle also has a taillight missing, yellow beacon light on the roof and a broken back window.
State Police say that Kimmell is known for visiting bike trails and will take his “sea foam colored, cruiser style bicycle” on the trails.
Anyone with information about Kimmell’s whereabouts is asked to contact State Police at 724-929-6262.
You must log in to post a comment.