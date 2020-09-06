Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Quarterback Joshua Dobbs and Safety Sean Davis are returning to the Pittsburgh Steelers, the team announced Sunday.
In his time with the Steelers, Dobb played five games in 2018. He completed “six of 12 passes for 43 yards and an interception” in the course of those games, according to the team. The Steelers originally drafted Dobbs in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft.
The Steelers drafted Davis in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft. Davis received an injury early in his time with the Steelers and managed five tackles by the end of the 2019 season. He has had 247 tackles in his career.
To make room for Dobbs and Davis, quarterback Devlin Hodges and safety Curtis Riley have been released.
