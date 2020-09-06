PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The sunshine continues today with highs in the low 80s.
Low humidity sticks around today but by Labor Day tomorrow, highs are going to be back into the mid 80s with higher humidity.
There’s a very small chance on Monday later afternoon and evening that a few spots north could get a stray shower but many will stay dry.
It’s going to be really hot on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the upper 80s and feeling in the 90s factoring in humidity.
We stay dry and sunny all the way until Thursday where a few showers are possible and even a thunderstorm.
Friday we will also have a chance to see scattered showers and storms.
It will be time to water the lawns again, although the rain last week did help our moderate drought situation so many locations are just abnormally dry. We still need a bit more rain.
You must log in to post a comment.