By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police are investigating a shooting that took place on Saturday night.

According to police, a man took himself to a local hospital around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday after suffering three gunshot wounds to the shoulder and back.

He is in stable condition.

Pittsburgh Police say he gave conflicting stories as to where the shooting took place.

They are still searching for the location of the shooting and investigating the incident.

