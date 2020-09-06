By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MORGANTOWN (KDKA) – West Virginia University has placed 29 students on immediate interim suspension and additional sanctions are pending.

The students are being suspended following reports of large parties at fraternities not recognized by the university.

A member of the Theta Chi fraternity tested positive for coronavirus and following the positive test, attended a party at the fraternity on Friday.

The 29 members of the fraternity have been charged with a failure to comply with isolation or quarantine orders.

The suspension means these students are banned from campus and cannot take classes in-person or online.

“Immediate interim suspensions are used when we determine a student presents a safety risk to campus,” Dean of Students Corey Farris said. “We know that these parties act as super spreaders. Their flagrant disregard for the health and safety of their classmates, our campus, and the entire Morgantown community will not be tolerated.”

West Virginia University has also said they are investigating another large party hosted by another fraternity not recognized by the university, Alpha Sigma Phi.

“While we are aware that some students have made the wrong decision to attend house parties off-campus, we also know the majority have occurred at unaffiliated fraternity houses,” Farris said. “This should serve as a message to anyone else who thinks the rules don’t apply to them. They do, and we will hold you accountable.”

Farris has said that while most students are doing the right things to stay safe while attending school, it’s the actions of a few that will determine where the university goes from here.