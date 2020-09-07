By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 39 new Coronavirus cases out of 536 test results, but no additional deaths this Monday.

Of the new cases, all are confirmed.

The total number of cases countywide now stands at 10,810 since March.

New cases range in age from 3 to 82 years with a median age of 30 years, according to the Health Department. The date of positive tests ranged from Sept. 2 through Sept. 6.

The Health Department says they have now started counting all positive antigen tests as probable cases.

The total number of hospitalizations among all cases in the county now totals 1,030 patients. Of all the hospitalized patients, 271 of them have needed care in the ICU, and 103 of them have required treatment with a ventilator.

The death toll stands at 349.

The gender of the newly-reported cases also follow: Female – 22

Health officials say, as of Sunday’s report, 158,217 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 across the county.

