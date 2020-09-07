Comments
By: KDKA-TV Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Allegheny County Health Department is still fighting the opioid epidemic.
The health department is planning a series of Narcan giveaways and resource fairs over the next month.
The first will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at For Good PGH in Braddock, followed by a second one Friday at the corner of Homewood and Frankstown avenues from 4 to 7 p.m.
Tests for HIV and Hep C will also be offered.
Naloxone, known by the brand name Narcan, is a medication that counteracts the effects of opioids and can be used to reverse an overdose. The health department says Narcan is available at many pharmacies in Allegheny County with no prescription needed.
