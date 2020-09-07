Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Doctors and nurses around the country are preparing for a fight against flu season and coronavirus at the same time.
Flu vaccine manufacturers have ramped up production this year. They’re making tens of millions of more doses than they did last flu season.
There are two new flu vaccines designed to protect older people this year.
The CDC says it will be critical to continue wearing masks, washing your hands often and practicing social distancing.
The flu season could pose a “twindemic” as doctors are uncertain about flu season predictions amid the coronavirus pandemic.
