CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 62 New Cases And No Additional Deaths
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The work on the pyramid will bring an end to the 2-year project restoring the building's masonry.
Filed Under:Gulf Tower, KDKA Weather Beacon, KDKA Weather Beacon At The Gulf Tower, Local News, Local TV, Pittsburgh News

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It once stood at the top of the Pittsburgh skyline — now the very top of the Gulf Tower is getting a facelift.

You may have noticed scaffolding surrounding KDKA’s weather beacon where the lights will inform you about the forecast.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer)

According to the Tribune-Review, the work being done is one of the final steps in a two-year project to restore the tower’s masonry.

It’s the first time the pyramid section has been part of a restoration project like this since it opened in 1932.

Comments