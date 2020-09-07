Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It once stood at the top of the Pittsburgh skyline — now the very top of the Gulf Tower is getting a facelift.
You may have noticed scaffolding surrounding KDKA’s weather beacon where the lights will inform you about the forecast.
According to the Tribune-Review, the work being done is one of the final steps in a two-year project to restore the tower’s masonry.
It’s the first time the pyramid section has been part of a restoration project like this since it opened in 1932.
