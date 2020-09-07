By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Labor Day looks a little different in Pittsburgh this year.
The city’s annual Labor Day Parade, which usually draws around 200,000 people to the city every year, was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Pittsburgh has one of the biggest Labor Day parades in the country.
“We know that these last number of months, many great traditions have been forgone for this year — and hopefully only for this year,” Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald said back in July.
While there is no parade through the city, the annual Labor Day Mass at Saint Paul’s Cathedral still went on.
Parishioners gathered Monday morning in Oakland, socially distanced and wearing masks for the service.
In lieu of the parade, the Allegheny/Fayette County Labor Council is holding a weekend of service instead.
