The fire caused some damage to McClellandtown Presbyterian Church, but crews were able to contain the flames,
Filed Under:Fayette County, Fire, German Township, Local TV, McClellandtown

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

GERMAN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – A Fayette County church sustained some damage after a fire Monday evening.

Crews were called to the scene for a fire that started in the office of McClellandtown Presbyterian Church on Springer Road.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Multiple first responders were on scene, including fire and police. Because of the heat, fire rehab was brought in.

The fire caused damage to the church, but firefighters were able to contain the flames.

No one was injured. There’s no word on what caused the fire.

