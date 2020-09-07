Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
GERMAN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – A Fayette County church sustained some damage after a fire Monday evening.
Crews were called to the scene for a fire that started in the office of McClellandtown Presbyterian Church on Springer Road.
Multiple first responders were on scene, including fire and police. Because of the heat, fire rehab was brought in.
The fire caused damage to the church, but firefighters were able to contain the flames.
No one was injured. There’s no word on what caused the fire.
