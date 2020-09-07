By: KDKA-TV News

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Today marks two years since the death of Pittsburgh rapper Mac Miller.

The 26-year-old suffered a fatal drug overdose on Sept. 7, 2018, in California. On Monday, fans and musicians paid tribute to the Pittsburgh native.

R&B star Kehlani shared a message on her verified Twitter account, as did rappers Juicy J and Wale.

“Love you mac! always n forever,” she posted.

“R.I.P. Mac Miller I miss you mane,” Juicy J shared.

“Mac Miller 4L,” Wale said.

Musician Thundercat also shared a heartfelt post on his verified Twitter account.

“You have two families, the family you’re born with and the family you choose…The family I chose, Not a day goes by I don’t feel it. I know y’all feel it too. Only bumping Mac Miller today,” he said.

The Mac Miller Memoir, a popular fan page, also took to social media to pay tribute.

Earlier this year, Miller’s posthumous album “Circles” was released. It debuted at number 3 on the Billboard chart. At the time, his family said it was meant to be a companion album to “Swimming.”

Cameron Pettit, Stephen Walter, and Ryan Reavis are accused of selling Miller the drugs that led to his overdose.