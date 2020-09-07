Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
SHALER, Pa. (KDKA) — Officials say a pedestrian was hit by a train in Shaler Township.
Shaler: Railroad incident
3.0 Mile Marker of Route 28 NB. Police, Fire and EMS are on scene of a pedestrian that was struck by a train. Train traffic has been stopped in the area.
— Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) September 7, 2020
Police fire and EMS responded Monday to the scene near Route 28. Officials say train traffic has been stopped in the area.
No word on the pedestrian’s condition.
Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
