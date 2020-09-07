CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 39 New Cases And No Additional Deaths
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Local TV, Route 28, Shaler, Shaler Township

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

SHALER, Pa. (KDKA) — Officials say a pedestrian was hit by a train in Shaler Township.

Police fire and EMS responded Monday to the scene near Route 28. Officials say train traffic has been stopped in the area.

No word on the pedestrian’s condition.

