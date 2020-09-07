By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 547 new cases of Coronavirus on Monday and 20 additional deaths.

The statewide total number of cases has risen to 139,863 since Sunday’s report, according to the state’s data.

The Health Department says all 67 counties in Pennsylvania have had cases of COVID-19. Current patients are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

Allegheny County is reporting 39 additional COVID-19 cases today.

The number of tests administered within the last seven days, between Aug. 31 and Sept. 6, is 161,316 with 5,838 positive cases. There were 16,494 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m. on Sunday, the Health Department says. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

The statewide death toll stands at 7,780.

There are 1,608,378 patients across the state who have tested negative to date.

Here is the full age breakdown of patients who have tested positive across the state:

• Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;

• Nearly 2% are ages 5-12;

• Approximately 4% are ages 13-18;

• Nearly 11% are ages 19-24;

• Approximately 37% are ages 25-49;

• Approximately 22% are ages 50-64; and

• Nearly 23% are ages 65 or older.

The state health department numbers show there are 21,430 resident cases of COVID-19 in nursing and personal care homes across Pennsylvania. Among employees, there are 4,613 diagnosed cases. That brings the entire total to 26,043. Out of the total deaths across Pennsylvania, state officials say 5,240 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 9,901 of the state’s total cases are in health care workers.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening. However, restrictions are in place for bars, restaurants and large gatherings.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

