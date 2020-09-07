Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Police K-9 Unit is mourning the loss of K-9 Bazer.
“It is with a heavy heart that we report the passing of retired Pittsburgh Police K9 Bazer,” they announced Monday on Facebook.
The K-9 died on Sunday at the age of 13, police say.
Bazer began working for the city in July 2008 and retired in September 2014, police said. Bazer then lived in retirement with his handler, retired police officer Cathy Swearingen and her family.
