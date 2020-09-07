Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Steelers named their five team captains for the upcoming season.
The Steelers announced Monday that Ben Roethlisberger, Maurkice Pouncey, Cameron Heyward, T.J. Watt and Jordan Dangerfield are captains.
Roethlisberger and Pouncey, selected as captains on offense, were tabbed for the 12th and fourth time, respectively. Heyward is a defensive captain for the sixth straight year, while Watt (defense) and Dangerfield (special teams) are first-time captains.
