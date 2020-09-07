CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 39 New Cases And No Additional Deaths
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Steelers named their five team captains for the upcoming season.

The Steelers announced Monday that Ben Roethlisberger, Maurkice Pouncey, Cameron Heyward, T.J. Watt and Jordan Dangerfield are captains.

Roethlisberger and Pouncey, selected as captains on offense, were tabbed for the 12th and fourth time, respectively. Heyward is a defensive captain for the sixth straight year, while Watt (defense) and Dangerfield (special teams) are first-time captains.

