PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We are turning up the heat today where we are back in the mid-80s and humid!

There’s a small chance later in afternoon and evening for a few spots north to get a stray shower or even a thunderstorm but many will stay dry.

Areas to the north and west like New Castle are under a ‘marginal risk’ for severe weather (1 out of 5), so gusty winds are possible.

It’s going to be really hot on Tuesday and Wednesday with high temperatures in the upper 80’s and feeling in the 90’s when factoring in humidity.

We also stay dry and sunny on Tuesday and Wednesday, then the next best chance to see scattered showers and storms will be this weekend.

It’s time to water the lawns again, although the rain last week did help our moderate drought situation so many locations are just abnormally dry.

We still need a little bit more rain.

