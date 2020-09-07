CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 62 New Cases And No Additional Deaths
By Mary Ours
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We are turning up the heat today where we are back in the mid-80s and humid!

There’s a small chance later in afternoon and evening for a few spots north to get a stray shower or even a thunderstorm but many will stay dry.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

Areas to the north and west like New Castle are under a ‘marginal risk’ for severe weather (1 out of 5), so gusty winds are possible.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

It’s going to be really hot on Tuesday and Wednesday with high temperatures in the upper 80’s and feeling in the 90’s when factoring in humidity.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

We also stay dry and sunny on Tuesday and Wednesday, then the next best chance to see scattered showers and storms will be this weekend.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

It’s time to water the lawns again, although the rain last week did help our moderate drought situation so many locations are just abnormally dry.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

We still need a little bit more rain.

