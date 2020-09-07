MONONGAHELA, Pa. (KDKA) – This Labor Day, President Trump supporters and boaters are gathering on the Monongahela River for a rally.
NewsChopper 2 flew over the event, capturing people and boaters gathered on the Mon River Monday afternoon.
#NewsChopper2 flying above a @realDonaldTrump @GOP #rally & boat parade in Monongahela. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/m4TmPR3q0i
— Ian Smith (@ismithKDKA) September 7, 2020
A flyer for the event promoted speakers, food trucks, “Trump swag,” the ability to register to vote and a chance to meet GOP candidates running for local office. A Facebook post for the river rally also says they’ll be collecting donations for area police and firefighters.
The event comes ahead of a busy week in the Pittsburgh area: Vice President Mike Pence and Eric Trump will each visit later this week, and both Biden and President Trump will commemorate the 19th anniversary of 9/11 in Shanksville, Somerset County.
Last week, Biden spoke in Pittsburgh while the president visited Latrobe.
Meanwhile, the race for the White House has tightened in Pennsylvania, with former Vice President Joe Biden holding a 4-point lead over President Donald Trump among registered voters, according to the latest Monmouth University Poll.
