It was unknown if anyone was hurt at the time of the fire, but police just released new details.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

SOUTH BEAVER, Pa. (KDKA) – Two teens were killed in a South Beaver house fire last month.

State police, who took over the investigation of the fire, released new details Monday. The house on Old Blackhawk Road in South Beaver Township caught fire overnight on Aug. 25.

It wasn’t known if anyone was hurt at the time, but information released today from state police says two 17 year olds were killed.

The teens — a girl and a boy from Ohio — were found dead in the home. They’ve both been identified, but their names were not released.

The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

