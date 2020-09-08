By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The ACC is moving forward with fall sports, saying the situation is “dynamic.”

The Atlantic Coast Conference, which includes the University of Pittsburgh, released a statement Tuesday afternoon saying “the mental and physical wellbeing of our student-athletes” are priorities, and it’s proceeding with plans for fall sports.

"The Atlantic Coast Conference continues to proceed with its plans for competition in fall sports." Full statement below: pic.twitter.com/1HMj47obc6 — The ACC (@theACC) September 8, 2020

The conference says the majority of athletes have said they want to play if it’s safe.

As for players who opt out, the ACC says they can do so at anytime without losing scholarship support. The decision won’t cost them a season of eligibility either.

“The public health situation is dynamic and uneven in the United States and at our member institutions,” the ACC’s statement reads, so the conference will monitor the situation and be prepared for changes.

The statement goes on to say: “The ACC will also respect the decisions of individual schools as they continually assess the public health situation affecting their students and communities.”