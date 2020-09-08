CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 39 New Cases And No Additional Deaths
The Allegheny County Health Department issues a COVID-19 update daily at 11 a.m.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 37 new Coronavirus cases out of 480 test results and no additional deaths this Tuesday.

Of the new cases, 35 are confirmed and two are probable. New cases range in age from 17 to 95 years with a median age of 36 years, according to the Health Department. The date of positive tests ranged from Sept. 1 through Sept. 6.

The total number of cases countywide now stands at 10,847 since March.

The Health Department says they have now started counting all positive antigen tests as probable cases.

The death toll stands at 349.

There have been 1,033 hospitalizations since the outbreak began

