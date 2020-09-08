Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Bishop David Zubik is calling on parishioners to pray and fast on Wednesday for racial reconciliation in southwestern Pennsylvania.
Bishop David Zubik is asking all people of faith in Southwestern Pennsylvania to pray and fast for racial reconciliation on Wednesday, September 9, the memorial day of St. Peter Claver, patron of interracial justice.https://t.co/VmyTQIgyBV
— Diocese of Pgh (@DioPitt) September 3, 2020
In a tweet, the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh says it is joining other dioceses across the country by taking part in the effort. Sept. 9 is also the memorial day of Saint Peter Claver, a patron of interracial justice.
