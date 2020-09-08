CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Pennsylvania Health Dept. Reports 496 New Cases Pushing Statewide Total To Over 140,000
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Sept. 9 is also the memorial day of Saint Peter Claver, a patron of interracial justice.
Filed Under:Bishop David Zubik, Catholic Diocese Of Pittsburgh, Local TV, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh News

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Bishop David Zubik is calling on parishioners to pray and fast on Wednesday for racial reconciliation in southwestern Pennsylvania.

In a tweet, the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh says it is joining other dioceses across the country by taking part in the effort. Sept. 9 is also the memorial day of Saint Peter Claver, a patron of interracial justice.

Comments