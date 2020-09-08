Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A truck came to a smashing stop at Commonwealth Place at the intersection with Liberty Avenue.
Crews spent hours early Tuesday morning working to clear the intersection after the truck took out traffic lights and several signs.
KDKA’s news crew at the scene says the truck exited the Fort Pitt Bridge before crashing at the intersection.
A passenger was seen up and talking, however paramedics had to pull the driver from the vehicle.
Both the driver and passenger were taken to the hospital.
You must log in to post a comment.