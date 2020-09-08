CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 39 New Cases And No Additional Deaths
The crash happened early Tuesday morning.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A truck came to a smashing stop at Commonwealth Place at the intersection with Liberty Avenue.

Crews spent hours early Tuesday morning working to clear the intersection after the truck took out traffic lights and several signs.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer)

KDKA’s news crew at the scene says the truck exited the Fort Pitt Bridge before crashing at the intersection.

A passenger was seen up and talking, however paramedics had to pull the driver from the vehicle.

Both the driver and passenger were taken to the hospital.

