By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Another hand sanitizer is under recall due to a mislabeling problem that could have health and safety consequences for children.

Leafree Instant Hand Sanitizer with Aloe Vera, made by CorgioMed LLC, is being recalled because it has labeling that says “EDIBLE ALCOHOL.”

The FDA says the product is intended for external use only and should never be ingested.

Anyone who ingests it could be at risk for alcohol toxicity. The effects of which in young children can be fatal.

The recalled product comes in three different bottle sizes with these UPC codes:

100 ml (UPC #6970495860325)

300 ml (UPC #69705860318)

500 ml (UPC #6970495860301)

It was distributed nationwide on CorgioMed’s website.

Anyone who has had an adverse reaction to this particular hand sanitizer should report it to the FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program.

Those who have it should either throw it away or return it for disposal.

For more information on this particular recall, visit the FDA’s website here.

