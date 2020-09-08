Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
INDIANA, Pa. (KDKA) — A proposed local mask ordinance has been tabled.
The Indiana Borough Council voted 7 to 5 on Tuesday night to table the ordinance. It would have enforced the state’s mandate on wearing a face covering when you leave your home.
The ordinance proposed a first offense fine of $50 and a $75 fine for a second. A third offense could leave repeat offenders with a $300 fine.
In August, a group against the fines held a rally in town. They said the proposed fines were divisive and would drive people out of town.
“You know one, that is a violation of our constitutional rights. And two, it’s just not realistic. There’s no way to police this,” said resident Deborah Shreckengost in August.
