By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A South Side bar was ordered to shut down for at least a week after an inspector found “well over” 200 people inside, no masks and no social distancing.
Oddballs on East Carson was ordered to close for a week after a Allegheny County Health Department found several coronavirus order violations.
According to the inspection report, Oddballs was operating as a night club past 11 p.m. and the facility was filled above capacity. The inspector said there were “well over” 200 people inside, saying “maybe more” because there were “too many to count.”
There was also no social distancing or face coverings being used, and alcohol was being served without food.
Because of the “imminent hazard to public health,” Oddballs was ordered to closed and be vacated during the inspection.
Before it can reopen again, a coronavirus safety plan has to be submitted before requesting a re-inspection and permission to reopen.
