PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The University of Pittsburgh has added 36 new student coronavirus cases since Friday.
The university says 78 students are in isolation right now, and the rate of new cases has been going up. The new cases are from Sept. 4-7.
In an email to students and staff, the university said, “This is our moment to flatten the curve.” Pitt is telling students not to leave home without a mask.
Pitt says students who traveled anywhere over the holiday weekend should shelter in place for the next two weeks.
