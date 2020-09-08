By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police are trying to identify two people involved in an alleged aggravated assault during a protest.
Police say they’re trying to identify both the suspect and the victim of an aggravated assault that happened on Penn Avenue during a protest downtown Saturday.
According to police, the man carrying the skateboard was seen using it to hit the bicyclist over the head.
This weekend video of a clash between protesters and restaurant patrons went viral.
Pittsburgh Police say they’re working with the U.S. Attorney’s Office and FBI Pittsburgh to investigate, which includes collecting video evidence and trying to interview witnesses.
Anyone with information about the skater and bicyclist is asked to email the Damage Assessment and Accountability Task Force at DAAT@Pittsburghpa.gov or call 412-323-7800 and ask for the task force.
