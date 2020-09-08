PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s a video being shared thousands of times and attracting international attention after a chaotic confrontation.

Protesters rolled past dinner tables along Penn Avenue on Saturday.

Now we are hearing from the couple in that video.

The couple in that video, who want to remain anonymous, were outside eating on Penn Avenue downtown.

They say they support the Black Lives Matter movement, but the group who caused the disruption is not part of the movement.

They tell KDKA they were enjoying eating dinner outside and were happy with the crowd until a group seen in the now viral video shows up and starts screaming.

The couple said they kept quiet while being yelled at because they didn’t want to escalate the situation.

In their words, the group came of out nowhere and started antagonizing people.

In the video, Nique Craft, the woman seen snatching the beer off of the couples table and drinking it told KDKA that she was given permission to have it.

However, the couple says that is not true. They say “she took the glass and threw it on the ground, causing a safety issue.”

Now, the couple does not want jail time for this demonstrator.

They say they want her to be accountable for her actions, apologize, and clean her mess up.

Meanwhile, another video shows demonstrators chasing away a group of people who rode their bikes through the crowd.

One of the riders is seen in the video smacking a bullhorn that belonged to one of the protesters, then getting hit over the helmet with a skateboard.

State leaders are calling what the demonstrators did a crime.

And Pittsburgh Police officials are reviewing video.

They are encouraging anyone impacted or assaulted during the protest to file a police report.