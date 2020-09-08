PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Public Safety is calling the viral video showing a clash between protesters and restaurant patrons “unacceptable.” They say if any laws were broken, charges will be filed.

Footage from a demonstration in downtown Pittsburgh over the weekend has been blowing up on social media. The viral video showed demonstrators and restaurant-goers clashing in the streets.

“People have the right to dine in public without being accosted and without vulgarities being thrown at them,” Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich said in a statement Tuesday. “What we saw this weekend was assault and battery. It was embarrassing. The vast majority of the protests in Pittsburgh have been peaceful, but this weekend was anything but peaceful.”

Pittsburgh Police are working with the U.S. Attorney’s Office and FBI Pittsburgh to investigate, which includes collecting video evidence and trying to interview witnesses.

“As a native Pittsburgher, what I saw this weekend was disturbing and cannot continue. Sadly, the protesters’ message gets erased when you have certain organizers inciting violence, which is what a handful of them are doing,” Police Chief Scott Schubert said in a statement.

“It creates a dangerous and volatile situation. Our goal, now and always, is to maintain safety for everyone, and that includes protesters, residents, visitors, business owners and patrons and our police officers who are working under difficult conditions to serve the public.”

The woman who posted the viral Facebook video online said she was “shocked” when the crowd rolled past her dinner table. The video showed protesters screaming insults at restaurant-goers as some left their tables.

A person can be seen walking over to an elderly couple, grabbing a beer off their table and drinking it.

Another video showed demonstrators chasing away a group of people who rode their bikes through the crowd. One of the riders is seen in the video smacking a bullhorn that belonged to one of the protesters, then getting whacked over the helmet with a skateboard.

Nique Craft, the person who drank the beer, said demonstrators acted in self defense. According to Craft, the bikers who rode through the crowd allegedly started a physical altercation with the demonstrators. They said the couple also gave them permission to drink the beer.

However, the couple says that is not true. They say Craft “took the glass and threw it on the ground, causing a safety issue.” They said they don’t want jail time for Craft, but for them to be accountable for their actions, apologize and clean their mess up.

BLM Protesters horribly harass elderly Pittsburgh diners, scaring them with loud taunts while taking their food right off their plate. These Anarchists, not protesters, are Biden voters, but he has no control and nothing to say. Disgraceful. Never seen anything like it. Thugs! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 8, 2020

The video is garnering attention, including state leaders calling what the demonstrators did a crime. Even President Donald Trump tweeted a reaction Tuesday morning, calling the protesters “anarchists.”

The restaurant, Sienna Mercato, says, “Although we support the right to a peaceful protest, violence and destruction are not the answer.”

KDKA reached out to Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto and was told he wasn’t available today.

Stay with KDKA for Royce Jones’ full story at 4, 5 and 6 p.m.