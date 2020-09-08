PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Don’t tell our weather that yesterday was the unofficial end of summer.

High temperatures today will surge to near 90 degrees. I have Pittsburgh hitting a high of 88 degrees.

I wouldn’t be surprised if we see one or two places hitting 90 degrees for today’s high.

Besides the return of hot weather, the day overall should be relatively uneventful.

Winds will be light and out of the south.

Today will be dry with some patchy fog to start off the day.

This afternoon should see mostly sunny skies.

Out the door temperatures will be near 70 with noon temperatures around 80.

Looking ahead, today is the cut-off for day for data when it comes to making the weekly drought maps that are published on Thursday morning.

For the past week we have recorded 0.46” of rain.

Much of the area remains abnormally dry.

I suspect we will see only small changes (improvements) to the drought maps.

After recording 0.17” of rain yesterday it looks like we will start another dry stretch today with our next decent shot for rain coming in on Saturday.

Of interest though is Thursday and Friday as a cold front sweeps through.

Most data is keeping us dry during this frontal passage, but I have bumped our rain chances up just a bit to account for the boundary swinging through.

Rain chances return this weekend with both Saturday and Sunday looking wet through the day.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.