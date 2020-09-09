CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reporting 9 Additional Deaths, Bringing Countywide Toll To 358
The Allegheny County Health Department issues a COVID-19 update daily at 11 a.m.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 68 new Coronavirus cases out of 663 test results and nine additional deaths this Wednesday.

Of the 68 new cases, 62 are confirmed and six are probable.

New cases range in age from 1 to 97 years with a median age of 21 years, according to the Health Department. The date of positive tests ranged from Aug. 31 through Sept. 8.

The total number of cases countywide now stands at 10,915 since March.

The Health Department says they have now started counting all positive antigen tests as probable cases.

There have been 1,040 hospitalizations in Allegheny County since the outbreak began. Of all the hospitalized patients, 272 of them have needed care in the ICU, and 103 of them have required treatment with a ventilator.

The death toll stands at 358. The nine new deaths reported today includes “information imported by the state from the Electronic Death Reporting System (EDRS).” The dates of those victims’ deaths range from from Aug. 20 through Sept. 7.

Five of the patients were in their 70s, three in their 80s, and one in their 90s. Seven of the cases were related to long-term care facilities.

Health officials say, as of Tuesday’s report, 159,134 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 across the county.

