By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The ATF is offering a $5,000 reward for information on the burning of two Pittsburgh Police cars during riots.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, along with the Pittsburgh Police, are seeking information that will lead to the identification, arrest and conviction of the people responsible.

The burning of the two police cars happened on May 30.

The first arson was a marked car that went up in flames in front of the lower Centre Avenue entrance to PPG Paints Arena, and the second happened just moments later on Washington Place near the Fifth Avenue entrance of the arena.

Peaceful protests the Saturday following George Floyd’s death turned violent after they were “hijacked,” Pittsburgh officials say.

Pittsburgh Public Safety director Wendell Hissrich says a small number of people allegedly damaged more than 70 businesses, looted goods and left more than a dozen officers hurt.

Anyone with information is asked to call the ATF at 1-888-283-8477 or the Pittsburgh police at 412-323-7800.