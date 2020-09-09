Comments
BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — Painting the world with positive vibes. That’s the story of one 8-year-old girl from Baltimore, Maryland, who is using her challenges to make the world a little brighter with every stroke of her nail polish brush.
Taylor was born with spina bifida. She’s in a wheelchair and has been bullied.
Taylor’s mom took her to therapy and the doctors learned what made Taylor happiest was riding horses and painting nails.
Out of that happiness grew a business idea, and Lola Marie Nail Polish was born.
For all you need to know about Taylor’s business, you can click right here.
