Baltimore, Maryland, Spina Bifida

BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — Painting the world with positive vibes. That’s the story of one 8-year-old girl from Baltimore, Maryland, who is using her challenges to make the world a little brighter with every stroke of her nail polish brush.

Taylor was born with spina bifida. She’s in a wheelchair and has been bullied.

Taylor’s mom took her to therapy and the doctors learned what made Taylor happiest was riding horses and painting nails.

Out of that happiness grew a business idea, and Lola Marie Nail Polish was born.

