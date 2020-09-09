By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Mary Maloney, the daughter of KDKA reporter Pam Surano, was transferred from Children’s Hospital to a rehab facility at the Children’s Home of Pittsburgh and Lemieux Family Center on Tuesday.

She was seriously hurt in a trampoline accident last week and was unable to move from the waist down.

However, she recently began regaining feelings in her legs.

Earlier in the day, Mary got a surprise, virtual visit from the Pittsburgh Steelers’ rookie class, getting to talk to players including Chase Claypool and Anthony McFarland Jr.

“It was fun, they all seemed super nice and interesting and asked me questions, and I liked asking them about teammates on their team who had an injury and I liked hearing that they were recovered,” Mary said. “Because if they can do it, I can do it. They gave me lots of hope and made me very happy.”

Pam says the support has been overwhelming and she knows that in time she will see Mary running and playing again.

Next weekend, a group of senior girls from North Catholic will host a benefit car wash, with all proceeds going to Mary and her family.

It will take place at the American Natural Gas Station on Scharberry Lane in Mars next Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.