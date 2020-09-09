PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man was cuffed and charged after an incident at a local farmers market.

Just after 12 noon on Sunday, Officer Paul Abel was working an off-duty detail at the Squirrel Hill Farmers Market when a man, Daniel Holc, criticized his “Thin Blue Line” mask, saying it was disrespectful to the American Flag.

The exchange turned into a disagreement which ended with Holc being arrested.

When Abel went to arrest the Holc, Holc resisted and the Abel threatened to use his taser, which subdued Holc, who was placed into custody.

Holc is being charged with resisting arrest, defiant trespass, disorderly conduct, and narcotics-related after it was found he possessed marijuana, THC edibles, and drug paraphernalia.

However, this isn’t the first time Abel has made headlines.

Abel has a checkered past and has been suspended in years past.

In 2017, Abel was part of the arrest of former Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter on the South Side.

In 2008, Abel was also suspended and arrested for his part in a fight at a South Side bar.

According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Abel was leaving Town Tavern when he struck a man in the back of the head with his gun, causing it to go off, also wounding the man’s hand.

That incident led to assault and DUI charges.

KDKA’s Lindsay Ward will have more on this story on Your Day Pittsburgh.