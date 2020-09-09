By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 931 new cases of Coronavirus on Wednesday and 14 additional deaths.

The statewide total number of cases has risen to 141,290 since Monday’s report, according to the state’s data.

The Health Department says all 67 counties in Pennsylvania have had cases of COVID-19. Current patients are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

Allegheny County is reporting 68 more coronavirus cases and nine additional deaths today. In the middle of the state, Centre County is reporting an increase of 180 cases.

The number of tests administered within the last seven days, between Sept. 2 and Sept. 8, is 145,946 with 5,564 positive cases. There were 18,127 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the Health Department. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

The statewide death toll stands at 7,805.

There are 1,625,640 patients across the state who have tested negative to date.

Here is the full age breakdown of patients who have tested positive across the state:

• Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;

• Nearly 2% are ages 5-12;

• Approximately 4% are ages 13-18;

• Approximately 11% are ages 19-24;

• Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;

• Approximately 22% are ages 50-64; and

• Nearly 23% are ages 65 or older.

The state health department numbers show there are 21,499 resident cases of COVID-19 in nursing and personal care homes across Pennsylvania. Among employees, there are 4,630 diagnosed cases. That brings the entire total to 26,129. Out of the total deaths across Pennsylvania, state officials say 5,262 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 9,945 of the state’s total cases are in health care workers.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening. However, restrictions are in place for bars, restaurants and large gatherings.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

