PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pirates outfielder Anthony Alford underwent right elbow surgery yesterday, the team says.
He underwent the surgery to repair a fractured olecranon. The surgery was preformed at Allegheny General Hospital.
The team says Alford is expected to participate in full baseball activities in spring training next year.
The 26-year-old was forced to leave the game with a fracture in his elbow after he smashed into the outfield wall in the 3rd inning of Sept. 5’s game against the Reds.
The Pirates claimed him this summer off waivers from the Toronto Blue Jays.
