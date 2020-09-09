By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Public Schools says Safe YouTube is blocked indefinitely after an “inappropriate video” appeared on the website.

Superintendent Dr. Anthony Hamlet released a statement on Wednesday, saying the video was embedded in the link of an educational video on the website.

“A teacher posted the link in an early childhood classroom dashboard on Schoology,” Dr. Hamlet said in the release. “The link, which was supposed to contain a counting nursery rhyme, included inappropriate content. This is unacceptable.”

PPS says the district will continue to monitor dashboard conversations related to online learning. The district, in talking with other school officials across the county, added that it is aware of thousands of cyberattacks.

“Even as educators, we are still learning ourselves and vow to continually make sure cyber security is a priority. Parent and staff are encouraged to take action as well. If you see something, say something. We are here to make E-Learning accessible and digitally responsible for all families,” Hamlet said.